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    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_rightമോദി സർക്കാരിന്റെ ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2026 5:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2026 5:50 PM IST

    മോദി സർക്കാരിന്റെ നികോബാർ അജണ്ട| Madhyamam |

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    Modi government's Nicobar agenda
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    TAGS:Narendra ModiGreat Nicobar ProjectRahul Gandhi
    News Summary - Modi government's Nicobar agenda
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