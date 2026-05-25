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    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_right7,000 ഏക്കർ വനം!...
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    Posted On
    date_range 25 May 2026 4:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 May 2026 4:03 PM IST

    7,000 ഏക്കർ വനം! അദാനിക്ക് വേണ്ടി രാജ്യത്തെ വിൽക്കുന്നോ?

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    7,000 acres of forest! Is the country being sold for Adani?
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    TAGS:Narendra ModiAdani scamindianewsBJP
    News Summary - 7,000 acres of forest! Is the country being sold for Adani?
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