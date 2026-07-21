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Posted Ondate_range 21 July 2026 8:11 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 July 2026 8:12 PM IST
'പാറ്റ'കളെയും ആദിവാസികളെയും തല്ലിച്ചതച്ച് ബി.ജെ.പിമോദിക്കെതിരെ രാജ്യത്ത് 3 വൻ സമരങ്ങൾ!| Madhyamam |text_fields
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News Summary - 3 major protests in the country against BJP's Modi after he beat up 'cjp' and tribals! | Madhyamam |
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