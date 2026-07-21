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    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_right'പാറ്റ'കളെയും...
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    Posted On
    date_range 21 July 2026 8:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2026 8:12 PM IST

    'പാറ്റ'കളെയും ആദിവാസികളെയും തല്ലിച്ചതച്ച് ബി.ജെ.പിമോദിക്കെതിരെ രാജ്യത്ത് 3 വൻ സമരങ്ങൾ!| Madhyamam |

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