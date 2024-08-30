Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    30 Aug 2024 2:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Aug 2024 2:51 AM GMT

    സോ​ൺ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നി​ല​വി​ൽ​വ​ന്നു

    Muslim Jamaat Jayanagar Zone Convention
    മു​സ്‍ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ർ സോ​ൺ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നി​ൽ മു​ജീ​ബ് സ​ഖാ​ഫി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​സ്‍ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ർ സോ​ൺ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു. യാ ​റ​ബ്ബ് ന​ഗ​ർ സ​അ​ദി​യ്യ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സോ​ൺ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ലി​ലാ​ണ് ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എ​സ്. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ സ​അ​ദി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും ഉ​മ​ർ മി​സ്ബാ​ഹി ട്ര​ഷ​റ​റു​മാ​യ 13 അം​ഗ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ഹാ​ജി പ​രി​പാ​ടി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. മു​ജീ​ബ് സ​ഖാ​ഫി വി​ഷ​യ​മ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഹ​നീ​ഫ് സ​അ​ദി, അ​ഖ്ന​സ്, അ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഫ് ബ​ഷീ​ർ സ​അ​ദി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS: committee Karnataka Muslim Jamaat
    News Summary - Zone Committee
