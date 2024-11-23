Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightയു​വാ​വ് സ്വ​യം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 3:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 3:08 AM GMT

    യു​വാ​വ് സ്വ​യം വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യു​വാ​വ് സ്വ​യം വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ മ​നം​നൊ​ന്ത് യു​വാ​വ് ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സു​ള്ള തോ​ക്ക് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച്‌ സ്വ​യം വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ച്‌ മ​രി​ച്ചു. സ​ക​ലേ​ഷ്പൂ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ബ​ച്ചി​ഹ​ള്ളി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​പ്പി ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ൻ സി.​വി. ക​രു​ണാ​ക​റാ​ണ് (40) ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​മാ​യി ക​ല​ഹി​ച്ച് മാ​താ​വ് വേ​ർ​പി​രി​ഞ്ഞ് താ​മ​സി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ മാ​ന​സി​ക സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. യെ​സ്ലൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ലം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച്‌ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Licensed gunssuicide
    News Summary - youth shot himself and died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick