    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 11:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 11:07 AM IST

    വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര​യി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ്​ വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര​യി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ്​ വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​മ​രി​ച്ചു
    (Representative Image)

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര​യി​ൽ കാ​റി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വാ​വ്​ അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​മ​രി​ച്ചു. തി​ക്കോ​ട്ട താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ അ​ര​ക്കേ​രി വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ മ​ന​വ​ര ദൊ​ഡ്ഡി​ക്ക്​ സ​മീ​പ​മാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം. സ​തീ​ഷ്​ റാ​ത്തോ​ഡ്​ എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളാ​ണ്​ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. കൊ​ല​​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ന്​ പി​ന്നി​ൽ മു​ൻ വൈ​രാ​ഗ്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും ര​മേ​ശ്​ ചൗ​ഹാ​നും സം​ഘ​വു​മാ​ണ്​ വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നും​ സ​തീ​ഷ്​ റാ​ത്തോ​ഡി​ന്‍റെ പി​താ​വ്​ ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചു. വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര റൂ​റ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ കേ​​സെ​ടു​ത്ത്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Vijayapurashot dead
    News Summary - Youth shot dead in Vijayapura
