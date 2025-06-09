Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 7:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 7:54 AM IST
വാഹനാപകടത്തില് മലയാളി യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - Youth lost life in accident in Bangalore
ബംഗളൂരു: പ്രതിരോധവകുപ്പ് ജീവനക്കാരനായ മലയാളി യുവാവ് വാഹനാപകടത്തില് മരിച്ചു. കൊടല് നടക്കാവ് നെച്ചിയില് സ്വദേശി ‘കരുണ’ വീട്ടില് അശ്വിനാണ് (27) ബംഗളൂരുവില് വാഹനാപകടത്തില് മരിച്ചത്. ബംഗളൂരുവില് പ്രതിരോധവകുപ്പില് സിവിലിയൻ അപ്പർ ഡിവിഷൻ ക്ലർക്കായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരുകയായിരുന്നു. പരേതനായ രാമദാസിന്റെയും ബിന്ദുവിന്റെയും മകനാണ്. സഹോദരി: അംഗിത.
