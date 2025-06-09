Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    9 Jun 2025 7:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 7:54 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വി​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വി​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം
    അ​ശ്വി​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​വ​കു​പ്പ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വ് വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കൊ​ട​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കാ​വ് നെ​ച്ചി​യി​ല്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ‘ക​രു​ണ’ വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ അ​ശ്വി​നാ​ണ് (27) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ല്‍ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ല്‍ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​വ​കു​പ്പി​ല്‍ സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ അ​പ്പ​ർ ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ ക്ല​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ രാ​മ​ദാ​സി​ന്റെ​യും ബി​ന്ദു​വി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി: അം​ഗി​ത.

    TAGS:Accident NewsObitury newsBangalore News
