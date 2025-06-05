Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഐ.പി.എൽ വിജയാഘോഷം; ആ​ന​ന്ദ​ച്ചു​വ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഐ.പി.എൽ വിജയാഘോഷം; ആ​ന​ന്ദ​ച്ചു​വ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഐ.​പി.​എ​ല്ലി​ൽ റോ​യ​ൽ ചാ​ല​ഞ്ചേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ബം​ഗ്ലൂ​രു ട്രോ​ഫി നേ​ടി​യ​തി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. മു​ദ​ല​ഗി താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ അ​വ​രാ​ഡി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ് കും​ബാ​ര​യാ​ണ് (25) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ആ​ര​വം ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യും പ​ട​ക്കം പൊ​ട്ടി​ച്ചും കൂ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ആ​ന​ന്ദ നൃ​ത്തം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വ് പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ണു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത മ​ര​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. മു​ദ​ല​ഗി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

