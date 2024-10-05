Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    5 Oct 2024 2:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    5 Oct 2024 2:03 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    obit news
    സ​ർ​ഫാ​സ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബ​രി​മ​രു​വി​ലെ എ.​ സ​ർ​ഫാ​സാ​ണ്(33) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്ത ജാ​സ്മി​നെ (18) പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Bengaluru News died youth injured
    News Summary - Youth injured in scooter overturn dies
