Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബൈ​ക്ക​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2025 9:12 AM IST

    ബൈ​ക്ക​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബൈ​ക്ക​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജോ​ഷ്വ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ​ഞ്ചാ​റി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് ബൈ​ക്ക് ഗ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ വീ​ണ് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. പെ​ർ​മു​ഡെ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ജോ​ഷ്വ പി​ന്റോ​യാ​ണ്(27) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഐ.​സി.​വൈ.​എം ബാ​ജ്‌​പെ യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ലെ സ​ജീ​വ അം​ഗ​മാ​യ ജോ​ഷ്വ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സം​സ്കാ​രം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് ബാ​ജ്‌​പെ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്‌​സ് പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsYouth DeathAccident NewsBike accident
    News Summary - Youth dies in bike accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X