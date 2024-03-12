Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2024 3:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2024 3:33 AM GMT

    യു​വാ​വി​ന് അ​ല്ലു അ​ർ​ജു​ൻ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​രു​ടെ മ​ർ​ദ​നം

    യു​വാ​വി​ന് അ​ല്ലു അ​ർ​ജു​ൻ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​രു​ടെ മ​ർ​ദ​നം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തെ​ലു​ങ്ക് ന​ട​ൻ അ​ല്ലു അ​ർ​ജു​ന് അ​നു​കൂ​ല​മാ​യി മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം വി​ളി​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വി​ന് ക്രൂ​ര​മ​ർ​ദ​നം. കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​ര​ത്താ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. മ​ർ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ യു​വാ​വ് തെ​ലു​ങ്ക് ന​ട​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​സി​ന്റെ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​നാ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം.

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsBeatenAllu Arjun Fans
    News Summary - Youth beaten by Allu Arjun fans
