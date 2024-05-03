Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഎം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​;...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​; യുവാക്കൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    A couple who forced the young woman to convert by threatening to publish her private pictures were arrested
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഒ​മ്പ​ത് ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ സി.​സി.​ബി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ ദു​ർ​ഗ റോ​ഡി​ലെ കെ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ശാ​ൻ (35), ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ ടി.​സി. റോ​ഡ് അ​ക്ക​ര​ക്ക​ര​യി​ലെ ജെ. ​ജാ​ഫ​ർ സാ​ദി​ഖ് (35) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്തി​യ കാ​ർ, ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ തൂ​ക്ക യ​ന്ത്രം, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DrugsYouthArrest
    News Summary - Youth arrested with MDMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X