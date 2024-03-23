Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2024 3:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2024 3:56 AM GMT

    2.30 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ നിന്നാണ് പിടിച്ചത്
    crime news
    അ​ബ്ദു​സ്സ​മ​ദ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വാ​ങ്ങി മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലും കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലും എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വി​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ന​ടു​ത്ത ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ ലൊ​റെ​ട്ടോ​വി​ലെ എ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​സ്സ​മ​ദി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (36) സി.​സി.​ബി സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 2.30 ല​ക്ഷം വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നെ​ഹ്റു മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ അ​ള​വ് തൂ​ക്ക യ​ന്ത്രം, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

