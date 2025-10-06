Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​അ്ബ​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 9:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 9:04 AM IST

    ക​അ്ബ​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം മോ​ർ​ഫ് ചെ​യ്തു; യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​അ്ബ​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം മോ​ർ​ഫ് ചെ​യ്തു; യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ മ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ക​അ്ബ​യു​ടെ മോ​ർ​ഫ് ചെ​യ്ത ചി​ത്രം പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ജെ​വാ​ർ​ഗി പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ യാ​ദ്രാ​മി താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ഇ​ജേ​രി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ന​ന്ദ് ഗു​ട്ടേ​ദാ​റാ​ണ് (22) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. മോ​ർ​ഫ് ചെ​യ്ത ചി​ത്രം ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റാ​ഗ്രാം അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ലി​ട്ട​തു ക​ണ്ട് പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക സ​മു​ദാ​യ​നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:youthKaabamorphArrestBanglore News
    News Summary - Youth arrested for morphing image of Kaaba
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X