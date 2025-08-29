Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    29 Aug 2025 10:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2025 10:47 AM IST

    ഗ​ണേ​ശ ​പ്ര​തി​മ കേ​ടു​വ​രു​ത്തിയ യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrested
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബൊ​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ഗ​ണേ​ശ പ്ര​തി​മ കേ​ടു​വ​രു​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ബൊ​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ഗ​ർ​വെ​ഭാ​വി​പാ​ള​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ൻ​വ​ശ​ത്ത് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച ര​ണ്ട​ടി​യോ​ളം വ​രു​ന്ന ഗ​ണേ​ശ പ്ര​തി​മ​യു​ടെ ഒ​രു വ​ശം ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കെ​ട്ടി​ട ഉ​ട​മ​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ ശി​വു മ​ദ്യ​ല​ഹ​രി​യി​ൽ ചെ​യ്ത കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:ArrestGanesha idolsBangalore News
    News Summary - Youth arrested for damaging Ganesha idol
