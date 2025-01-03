Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 9:13 AM IST

    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത​റി​ഞ്ഞ് യു​വ​തി ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി

    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത​റി​ഞ്ഞ് യു​വ​തി ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി
    മ​രി​ച്ച മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ്, ഭാ​ര്യ അ​മൃ​ത

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ ശി​ക്കാ​രി​പു​ര​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം ബൈ​ക്ക് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് മെ​ലി​ന​ബെ​സി​ഗെ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ഷി​ല്ലെ​ക്യാ​ത​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ് (25) മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​വി​വ​രം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ ഭാ​ര്യ അ​മൃ​ത (21) വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൈ​സൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ഇ​രു​വ​രും പ്ര​ണ​യി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​രാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:HusbandDemiseAccidentYoung Woman
    News Summary - Young woman commits suicide after her husband dies in an accident
