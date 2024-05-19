Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ കുട്ടിയെ യു​വാ​വ് ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    umesh
    ഉ​മേ​ഷ് നാ​യ്ക്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: 30 അ​ടി ആ​ഴ​മു​ള്ള കി​ണ​റി​ൽ വീ​ണ മൂ​ന്നു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​നെ യു​വാ​വ് ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. സ​റ​പ്പാ​ടി ഹ​ഞ്ചി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ​യി​ലെ ഉ​മേ​ഷ് നാ​യ്കാ​ണ് (31) നോ​ണ​യ്യ നാ​യ്കി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ അ​ഭി​ഷേ​കി​നെ ക​ര​ക​യ​റ്റി​യ​ത്.

    പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ക​ളി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ കി​ണ​റി​ൽ വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മാ​താ​വി​ന്റെ നി​ല​വി​ളി കേ​ട്ടെ​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വ് ഉ​ട​ൻ കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ ചാ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:MangaluruRescue
    News Summary - young man saved children Mangaluru
