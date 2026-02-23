Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    23 Feb 2026 7:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    23 Feb 2026 7:29 AM IST

    യു​വാ​വ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    പ​വ​ൻ കു​മാ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ബ​ക പു​ത്തൂ​ർ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന​ടു​ത്ത് ഹ​രാ​ഡി പാ​ല​ത്തി​നു​സ​മീ​പം ട്രെ​യി​നി​ടി​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഉ​പ്പി​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള പു​ളി​ത്ത​ടി​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​വ​ൻ കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് (26) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.പ​വ​ൻ വ്യാ​പാ​ര ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​റ​ച്ച് മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ജോ​ലി​ക്ക് പോ​വാ​തെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​ത​ന്നെ ക​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:trainyoung manhits
    News Summary - Young man killed by train
