Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    യു​വാ​വി​നെ ക​നാ​ലി​ൽ​ വീ​ണ് കാ​ണാ​താ​യി

    Missing
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബൈ​ക്ക് ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് ക​നാ​ലി​ൽ തെ​റി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണ യു​വാ​വി​നെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബാ​പ്പു​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ ഹേ​മ​ന്ത് കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് (26) ക​നാ​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം രാ​ത്രി ആ​ർ.​ആ​ർ ന​ഗ​റി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.

    ജ്ഞാ​ന​ഭാ​ര​തി കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഹേ​മ​ന്ത്. ആ​ർ.​ആ​ർ ന​ഗ​ർ ഗേ​റ്റി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ബൈ​ക്ക് ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് ക​നാ​ലി​ൽ വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Missing case
