Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightയു​വാ​വ് ന​ദി​യി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2025 9:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2025 9:26 AM IST

    യു​വാ​വ് ന​ദി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യു​വാ​വ് ന​ദി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​ങ്കേ​ത് ഷെ​ട്ടി​

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തി​ങ്ക​ലെ​യി​ലെ സീ​ത​നാ​ടി ന​ദി​യി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ൽ വ​ഴു​തി മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഹെ​ബ്രി കി​ന്നി ഗു​ഡ്ഡെ​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന സു​ധാ​ക​ർ ഷെ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ സ​ങ്കേ​ത് ഷെ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് (24) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹെ​ബ്രി ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള വി​ക​ലാം​ഗ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വ് ഹെ​ബ്രി ജെ.​സി.​ഐ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Found DeadBengaluru Newsriver
    News Summary - Young man falls into river and dies
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X