Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    മു​ക്ക ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Young man drowns while trying to save his wife
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തെ മു​ക്ക ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ കു​ളി​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വ് തി​ര​മാ​ല​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു.ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ ബി.​സി റോ​ഡി​ലെ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കു​മാ​ർ സോ​മ​യാ​ജി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ പ്ര​ഞ്ജ​ലാ​ണ് (21) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    എ​ട്ട് കൂ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ നീ​ന്താ​ൻ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ പ്ര​ഞ്ജ​ൽ തി​ര​മാ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ക​ര​ക​യ​റി. ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ സൂ​റ​ത്ത്ക​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:drownsDeathMukka Deach
    Young man drowns at Mukka beach
