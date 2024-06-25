Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഅ​ബ്ബെ ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    അ​ബ്ബെ വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് വീ​ണു​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ബ്ബെ വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് വീ​ണു​മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ ഹൊ​സ​ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ അ​ബ്ബെ വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ബെ​ള്ളാ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വി​നോ​ദ് (26) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​ട​ജാ​ദ്രി സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം അ​ബ്ബെ വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചാ​ട്ടം കാ​ണാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു യു​വാ​വ്.

    പാ​റ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ലൂ​ടെ ന​ട​ക്ക​വെ വ​ഴു​തി വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് ദൃ​ക്സാ​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​ന​യും പൊ​ലീ​സും സം​ഭ​വ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DeathAbbey Water Falls
    News Summary - Young-man-death -Abbey-water-falls
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick