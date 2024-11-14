Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    യോ​ഗ ഗു​രു അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    യോ​ഗ​ക്കി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ശ്വ​സ​ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​കാരണമെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം
    ശ​ര​ത്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ലെ അ​ഷ്ടാം​ഗ യോ​ഗ ഗു​രു ശ​ര​ത് ജോ​യ്സ് (53) അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സ​മാ​ണ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​ത്. യോ​ഗ​ക്കി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ശ്വ​സ​ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം.

