Madhyamam
    യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​ര ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ലീ​ഗ്; സി​ക്സ​ർ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാർ

    cricket league
    യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​ര ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ലീ​ഗി​ൽ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യ സി​ക്സ​ർ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​ര ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ലീ​ഗി​ൽ സി​ക്സ​ർ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി. അ​ഞ്ച് ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ലീ​ഗി​ൽ ഫൈ​ഹ സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സി​നെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് കി​രീ​ട​മ​ണി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ലെ മി​ക​ച്ച താ​ര​മാ​യി ഹ​മീ​ദ് മാ​ലി​ങ്ക​യെ​യും മി​ക​ച്ച ബാ​റ്റ്സ്മാ​നാ​യി റ​ഹീം ചി​ക്പേ​ട്ടി​നെ​യും തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ മി​ക​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​പ്പി​ന് ചു​ക്കാ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ച സു​ബ്ര​മ​ണി, താ​ജു തെ​രു​വ​ത്ത്, ഉ​പ്പി മു​ണ്ടേ​ക്ക എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

