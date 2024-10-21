Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 21 Oct 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    date_range 21 Oct 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ന് 13 ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ യെ​ല്ലോ അ​ല​ർ​ട്ട്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച 13 ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ യെ​ല്ലോ അ​ല​ർ​ട്ട് ന​ൽ​കി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ. ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട, ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി, ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി, ധാ​ർ​വാ​ഡ്, ഹാ​വേ​രി, ഗ​ദ​ക്, ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ, ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു, ഹാ​സ​ൻ, കു​ട​ക്, ചി​ത്ര​ദു​ർ​ഗ, ദാ​വ​ൻ​ഗ​രെ, തു​മ​കൂ​രു എ​ന്നീ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ജാ​ഗ്ര​താ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ്.

    TAGS:RainYellow alert
