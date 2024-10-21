Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Oct 2024 2:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Oct 2024 2:07 AM GMT
ഇന്ന് 13 ജില്ലകളിൽ യെല്ലോ അലർട്ട്text_fields
News Summary - Yellow alert in 13 districts today
ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടകയിൽ മഴ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച 13 ജില്ലകളിൽ യെല്ലോ അലർട്ട് നൽകി അധികൃതർ. ഉത്തര കന്നട, ഉഡുപ്പി, ബെളഗാവി, ധാർവാഡ്, ഹാവേരി, ഗദക്, ശിവമൊഗ്ഗ, ചിക്കമഗളൂരു, ഹാസൻ, കുടക്, ചിത്രദുർഗ, ദാവൻഗരെ, തുമകൂരു എന്നീ ജില്ലകളിലാണ് ജാഗ്രതാ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്.
