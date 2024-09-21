Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 2:18 AM GMT
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 2:18 AM GMT

    യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക ഊ​ർ​ജ പ്ലാ​ന്റ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം 24ന്

    Yelahanka Power Plant
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക കം​പ​യി​ന്റ് സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ പ​വ​ർ പ്ലാ​ന്റ് (വൈ.​സി.​സി.​പി.​പി) ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ഗ്യാ​സും ആ​വി​യും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ദി​നം​പ്ര​തി 350 മെ​ഗാ​വാ​ട്ട് വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് 2298 കോ​ടി ചെ​ല​വി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ലാ​ന്റ് സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഡീ​സ​ൽ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചാ​കും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം. പി​ന്നീ​ട് ഗ്യാ​സ് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി.

    TAGS:Yelahanka Power Plant
    News Summary - Yelahanka Power Plant inaugurated on 24
