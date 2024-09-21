Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 2:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 2:18 AM GMT
യെലഹങ്ക ഊർജ പ്ലാന്റ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം 24ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Yelahanka Power Plant inaugurated on 24
ബംഗളൂരു: യെലഹങ്ക കംപയിന്റ് സൈക്കിൾ പവർ പ്ലാന്റ് (വൈ.സി.സി.പി.പി) ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച നടക്കും. ഗ്യാസും ആവിയും ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ദിനംപ്രതി 350 മെഗാവാട്ട് വൈദ്യുതി ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കാൻ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് 2298 കോടി ചെലവിലാണ് പ്ലാന്റ് സജ്ജമാക്കിയത്. തുടക്കത്തിൽ ഡീസൽ ഉപയോഗിച്ചാകും പ്രവർത്തനം. പിന്നീട് ഗ്യാസ് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിപ്പിക്കാനാണ് പദ്ധതി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story