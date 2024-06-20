Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എം.​ബി. ഗോ​പി​ദാ​സ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി. ​സു​ന്ദ​രേ​ശ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. എം.​ബി. ഗോ​പി​ദാ​സ് (പ്ര​സി.), വി. ​ശ​ശി​കു​മാ​ർ (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി), പി. ​സു​ന്ദ​രേ​ശ​ൻ (സെ​ക്ര.), ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.), വി.​പി. മു​ര​ളി (ട്ര​ഷ.), പി. ​മ​ഹേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ.)

    TAGS:Yelahanka Karyogam
