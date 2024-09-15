Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:20 AM GMT

    യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം 17ന്

    sitaram yechury
    ​ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സി.​പി.​എം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സീ​താ​റാം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ച്​ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ക്കു​ല​ർ ഫോ​റം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 6.30ന് ​ജി​യോ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന യോ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Sitaram YechuryBengaluru NewsCommemoration
    News Summary - Yechury commemoration on 17th
