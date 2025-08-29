Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2025 10:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2025 10:38 AM IST

    യാ​സ്ക് യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​രം ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ

    യാ​സ്ക് യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​രം ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യാ​സ്ക് യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു​മു​ത​ൽ സോ​ല​ദേ​വ​ന ഹ​ള്ളി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ മൈ​താ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ സോ​ല​ദേ​വ​ന ഹ​ള്ളി സ​ബ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്‌​പെ​ക്ട​ർ ശ​റ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്യും.

    കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ.​കെ. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌, യാ​സ്ക് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഉ​പ്പി മു​ണ്ടേ​ക്ക, താ​ജു തെ​രു​വ​ത്ത്, സു​ബ്ര​മ​ണി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ​മ്മാ​ന​വി​ത​ര​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:sportscricket carnivalBangalore NewsLatest News
    News Summary - YASK Yeshwanthpuram Cricket Carnival
