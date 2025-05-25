Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    25 May 2025 9:32 AM IST
    ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ മാ​ഗ​സി​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ത​നി​മ ക​ലാ​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വേ​ദി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ലി​സ്റ്റി​ക്ൾ’ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ മാ​ഗ​സി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാം പ​തി​പ്പി​ലേ​ക്ക് സാ​ഹി​ത്യ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക​ൾ ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്നു. താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ മു​മ്പ് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ത്ത ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ thanimabengaluru@gmail.com എ​ന്ന മെ​യി​ൽ ഐ.​ഡി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ജൂ​ൺ 15ന​കം അ​യ​ക്ക​ണം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 9880437373 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

