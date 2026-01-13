Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    13 Jan 2026 7:19 AM IST
    13 Jan 2026 7:20 AM IST

    ബൈബിൾ പകർത്തിയെഴുതി ലോക റെക്കോഡ്

    ബൈബിൾ പകർത്തിയെഴുതി ലോക റെക്കോഡ്
    ബാബു സാഹിബ് പാളയ സെന്‍റ്​ ജോസഫ് ഇടവക സമ്പൂർണ ബൈബിൾ പകര്‍ത്തിയെഴുതി ബെസ്റ്റ് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ ലോക റെക്കോഡ് നേടിയപ്പോള്‍

    ബംഗളൂരു: ബാബു സാഹിബ് പാളയ സെന്‍റ് ജോസഫ് ഇടവകയുടെ സിൽവർ ജൂബിലിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് സമ്പൂർണ ബൈബിൾ 46 മിനിറ്റിൽ 1300 പേർ പകർത്തിയെഴുതി ബെസ്റ്റ് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ ലോക റെക്കോഡ് നേടി. സാഗർ രൂപത മെത്രാൻ മാർ ജെയിംസ് അത്തിക്കളം ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു. ഇടവക വികാരി ഫാ. ടോണി മൂന്നു പിടികയിൽ, റീജനൽ സൂപ്പീരിയർ ഫാ. സിജോ കുറ്റിക്കാട്ട്, അസി. വികാരി ഫാ. സുബിൻ കളത്തിൽ, ബിജു തലക്കൽ, സാബു തോമസ്, ടോമി സെബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ, ബെന്നി തോമസ്, കൺവീനർ മാത്യു മാളിയേക്കൽ, ലിറ്റർജി കൺവീനർ സാജു ജോർജ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

    News Summary - World record for copying the Bible
