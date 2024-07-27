Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    27 July 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    27 July 2024 3:19 AM GMT

    പ​തി​നൊ​ന്നാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഏ​ണി​യോ​ടെ വീ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ക്ടോ​റി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി വ​ള​പ്പി​ലെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ ഏ​ണി​യോ​ടെ വീ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്ക്. പ​തി​നൊ​ന്നാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് വീ​ണ​ത്. ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് ധ​ർ​മ​പു​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​നി​രാ​ജു​വാ​ണ് (36) അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത്. തീ​വ്ര പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്. വി​ക്ടോ​റി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. വി​വി​പു​രം പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ​ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsVictoria hospital
