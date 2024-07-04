Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ന​ടി​യി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ന​ടി​യി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ബെ​ൽ​മ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ജോ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ചു. യു.​പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എ. ​ച​ന്ദ​ൻ കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് (23) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​റ്റൊ​രു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ബി​ഹാ​റി​ലെ കെ. ​രാ​ജ്കു​മാ​റി​നെ (18) പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​കൃ​തി ദു​ര​ന്ത നി​വാ​ര​ണ സേ​ന ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. 60 തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​വി​ടെ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:MangaluruWorkerDeath
    News Summary - Worker dies in Mangaluru
