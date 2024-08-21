Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    21 Aug 2024 2:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    21 Aug 2024 2:06 AM GMT

    വ​നി​താ ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ:ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​ഫ്.​സി​ക്ക് ജ​യം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വ​നി​ത ഫു​ട്ബാ​ളി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബ് ഒ​ന്നി​നെ​തി​രെ മൂ​ന്നു ഗോ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് എ​ഫ്.​സി കു​ട​കി​നെ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ബ്ര​ഗാ​ൻ​സ ഹാ​ട്രി​ക് നേ​ടി. കു​ട​കി​നാ​യി മാ​ങ്പി​ന​ങ് കൊ​ങ്സാ​യി ആ​ശ്വാ​സ​ഗോ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    bengaluru fc Bengaluru News Womens League Football
    Womens League Football: Bengaluru FC win
