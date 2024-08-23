Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവ​നി​ത ലീ​ഗ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:39 AM GMT

    വ​നി​ത ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ: പാ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി​ക്ക് ജ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ​നി​ത ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ: പാ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി​ക്ക് ജ​യം
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വ​നി​താ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ളി​ൽ പാ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ഒ​ന്നി​നെ​തി​രെ ര​ണ്ടു ഗോ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​ഫ്.​സി​യെ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി രു​ചി, സു​ഷ്മി​ത എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഗോ​ൾ നേ​ടി. ബി.​എ​ഫ്.​സി​ക്കാ​യി ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ബ്ര​ഗ​ൻ​സ ആ​ശ്വാ​സ ഗോ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Women's League FootballKarnataka State Football Association
    News Summary - Women's League Football
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick