Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2024 4:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2024 4:02 AM GMT

    വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം: വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ

    Walkathon
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വ​നി​ത​ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് സ​ക്ര വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ന​ടി അ​ർ​ച്ച​ന ജോ​യ്സ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ പ്ല​ക്കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ണി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി. അ​സോ​സി​യേ​റ്റ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഗു​രു​പ്ര​ദ പൂ​ഞ്ച, എ​ച്ച്.​ആ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഹെ​ഡ് നി​ത വെ​യ്ഗാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:womens daywalkathon
    News Summary - Women's Day: Walkathon
