Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവ​നി​ത ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2024 5:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2024 5:31 AM GMT

    വ​നി​ത ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    womens day
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സൗ​ത്ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ഹി​ളാ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​നി​ത ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ കൊ​പ്പ റോ​ഡ് സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ല​ത ന​മ്പൂ​തി​രി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഡോ. ​നാ​ൻ​സി ഓ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:womens day celebration
    News Summary - womens day celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X