Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2024 4:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2024 4:02 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ലോ​ക വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ, ന​ഖ​ചി​ത്ര ക്യാ​മ്പ് എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ത്തി.

    വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ മു​കേ​ഷ് ന​ങ്ക​ണി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​മു​ഖ മ​നഃ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​ൻ ഡോ. ​ര​മീ​ള ശേ​ഖ​ർ, ഡോ. ​ജെ​സി മ​രി​യ ഡി​സൂ​സ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Mangalore AirportWomens Day 2024
    News Summary - Womens Day celebrated at Mangalore Airport
