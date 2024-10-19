Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവീ​ടി​ന്റെ മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ര...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 2:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 2:58 AM GMT

    വീ​ടി​ന്റെ മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ര വീ​ണ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വീ​ടി​ന്റെ മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ര വീ​ണ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഗു​ർ​മി​ത്ക​ല്‍ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ചിം​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ല്‍ മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന മ​ഴ​യി​ല്‍ വീ​ടി​ന്റെ മേ​ല്‍ക്കൂ​ര ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് ഒ​രു സ്ത്രീ ​മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ഗു​ണ​ജാ​ല​മ്മ​യാ​ണ് (68) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഉ​റ​ങ്ങി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. ഗു​ണ​ജാ​ല​മ്മ​യു​ടെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്. ഗു​ർ​മി​ത്ക​ല്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsRoof Collapsewomen died
    News Summary - women dies after roof collapses
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick