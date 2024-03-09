Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2024 4:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    വ​നി​ത ബൈ​ക്ക​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ റൈ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    വ​നി​ത ബൈ​ക്ക​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ റൈ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വ​നി​താ​ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വ​നി​ത ബൈ​ക്ക് റൈ​ഡ​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ റാ​ലി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. 30 റൈ​ഡ​ർ​മാ​ര​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സം​ഘം രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് സൗ​ത്ത് എ​ൻ​ഡ് സ​ർ​ക്കി​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് യാ​ത്ര ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് രാ​വി​ലെ 10ന് ​കോ​ണ​ന​കു​ണ്ഡെ ക്രോ​സ് മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പം യാ​ത്ര അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

