Madhyamam
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    വ​നി​ത ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ റാ​ലി ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്

    Woman Drivers rally
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്ത്രീ ​ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണ​വും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് ‘ഡ്രി​വ​ൻ 5.0’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ വ​നി​ത ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ റാ​ലി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. സീ​റോ​യി​ൻ മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റും ബ​ക്സ​സ് പ്രോ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ടും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​മ്പ​ത്, 10 ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന റാ​ലി​യി​ൽ നൂ​റി​ലേ​റെ വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​വും.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹം​പി​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് റാ​ലി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ മാ​ൾ സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റി​ന് റാ​ലി ഫ്ലാ​ഗ് ഓ​ഫ് ചെ​യ്യും.

