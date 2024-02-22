Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 2:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 2:26 AM GMT

    വ​നി​ത ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജോ​ലി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വ​നി​ത ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കോ​ൺ​സ്റ്റ​ബി​ളി​നെ രാ​മ​നാ​ഗ​രി​യി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.മൈ​ക്കോ ലേ​ഔ​ട്ട് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന മ​ഞ്ജു​ശ്രീ (27) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹാ​രോ​ഹ​ള്ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Death NewsBengaluru News
