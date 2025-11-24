Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 9:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 9:02 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​ർ: ചാ​ലോ​ട് കൊ​ളോ​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കൊ​ളോ​ള​ത്തെ കെ.​പി. ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​ന്റെ​യും (കാ​ര​ക്ക​ണ്ടി) പ​രേ​ത​യാ​യ എം.​കെ. കാ​ഞ്ച​ന​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ൾ എം.​കെ. ന​ന്ദ​ന​യാ​ണ് (23) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ടി.​സി.​എ​സി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര വാ​ഹ​നം ലോ​റി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ത​ൽ​സ​മ​യം മ​രി​ച്ചു. പോ​സ്റ്റു​മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന് ശേ​ഷം മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച് സം​സ്ക​രി​ക്കും. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ടി. ​അ​നൂ​പ്, ടി. ​അ​ജേ​ഷ്, ടി. ​നി​ഷ.

    TAGS:Accident DeathKarnatakaDeath NewsCar Accident
