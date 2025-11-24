Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Nov 2025 9:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Nov 2025 9:02 AM IST
വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവതി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - woman dies in car accident
Listen to this Article
മട്ടന്നൂർ: ചാലോട് കൊളോളം സ്വദേശിനി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. കൊളോളത്തെ കെ.പി. ശ്രീധരന്റെയും (കാരക്കണ്ടി) പരേതയായ എം.കെ. കാഞ്ചനയുടെയും മകൾ എം.കെ. നന്ദനയാണ് (23) മരിച്ചത്.
ബംഗളൂരു ടി.സി.എസിൽ ജീവനക്കാരിയായിരുന്നു. ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനം ലോറിയുമായി കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചായിരുന്നു അപകടം. തൽസമയം മരിച്ചു. പോസ്റ്റുമോർട്ടത്തിന് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച നാട്ടിൽ എത്തിച്ച് സംസ്കരിക്കും. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ടി. അനൂപ്, ടി. അജേഷ്, ടി. നിഷ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story