Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​ക​ൻ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2026 8:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2026 8:03 AM IST

    മ​ക​ൻ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് സ്ത്രീ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ക​ൻ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് സ്ത്രീ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഭാ​ഗീ​ര​ഥി

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കി​ന്നി​മു​ൽ​ക്കി​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ൽ ​മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് സ്ത്രീ ​മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ട​പ്പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ക​ൻ ര​ജ​ത് ആ​ചാ​ര്യ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളി​ന്റെ പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച ഭാ​ഗീ​ര​ഥി​യാ​ണ് (53) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bike accidentMalayalam Newsmetro newsWoman die
    News Summary - Woman dies after falling off bike her son was riding
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X