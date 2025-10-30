Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 9:51 AM IST

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    സ്പ​ർ​ശ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നി​ട്ടൂ​രി​ലെ കെ.‌​എ​സ്‌.​ആ​ർ‌.​ടി‌.​സി ഡി​പ്പോ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു. പ​ഡു​ബി​ദ്രി എ‌.​എ​സ്‌.​ഐ സു​ദേ​ഷ് ഷെ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൾ സ്പ​ർ​ശ​യാ​ണ് (24) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ക​രാ​വ​ലി ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് സ​ന്ത​ക​ട്ടെ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന രാ​കേ​ഷ് എ​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച കാ​ർ പി​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​ൻ സീ​റ്റി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച മാ​താ​വ് ഷ​ർ​മി​ള​യെ (49) പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathBangalore News
    News Summary - Woman died after being hit by car while riding scooter
