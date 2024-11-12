Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightയു​വ​തി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 2:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 2:50 AM GMT

    യു​വ​തി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ നാ​ലാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ചാ​ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യു​വ​തി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ നാ​ലാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ചാ​ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ലേ​ഡി ഗോ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ നാ​ലാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ചാ​ടി യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു. കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള​യി​ലെ കെ. ​ര​ഞ്ജി​ത​യാ​ണ് (20) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    യു​വ​തി പ്ര​സ​വി​ച്ച കു​ഞ്ഞ് ഈ ​മാ​സം മൂ​ന്നി​ന് മ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം 28 മു​ത​ൽ 30 വ​രെ ഐ.​സി.​യു​വി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പ്ര​സ​വാ​ന​ന്ത​ര പ​രി​ച​ര​ണം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി വി​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ഡോ​ക്ട​റു​ടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​പ്ര​കാ​രം കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. പൊ​ടു​ന്ന​നെ യു​വ​തി ചാ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DeathWomanBangalore
    News Summary - Woman-Death-Bangalore
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick