Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2024 3:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2024 3:03 AM GMT

    അ​ണ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ വ​സ്ത്രം അ​ല​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വ​തി​യും ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളും മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    drowning
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ ന​ഗ​ർ ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥം അ​ണ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ല​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വ​തി​യും ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളും മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    വി.​എം. മീ​ന (33), മ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ പ​വി​ത്ര(13), കീ​ർ​ത്തി (11) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    അ​ല​ക്കി​യ തു​ണി​ക​ൾ ക​ര​യി​ൽ ഉ​ണ​ങ്ങാ​നി​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ മീ​ന തെ​ന്നി വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​മ്മ​യെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടു.

    മ​ലെ​മ​ണ്ഡേ​ശ്വ​ര ബ​ട്ട പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Karnatakadrown
