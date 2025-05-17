Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 17 May 2025 10:01 AM IST
    date_range 17 May 2025 10:01 AM IST

    വൈ​സ് മെ​ൻ യോ​ഗം നാ​ളെ

    വൈ​സ് മെ​ൻ യോ​ഗം നാ​ളെ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വൈ​സ് മെ​ൻ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്റ്റ് വ​ൺ യോ​ഗം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഗോ​കു​ലം ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ഹെ​ഗ്ഡെ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും. റ​വ. ഫാ. ​ജോ​ർ​ജ് ക​ണ്ണ​ന്താ​നം, ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, ആ​ർ. ഗ​ണേ​ശ​ൻ, ഫി​ലി​പ്സ് കെ. ​ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ, ഡോ. ​ഡാ​നി​യേ​ൽ ര​ത്നാ​ക​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Wisemen InternationalBangalore News
    News Summary - Wise Men's Meeting will be held tomorrow
