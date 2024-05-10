Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    10 May 2024 4:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    10 May 2024 4:23 AM GMT

    വി​ള​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​യെ വ​ന​പാ​ല​ക​ർ കൂ​ട്ടി​ല​ട​ച്ചു

    wild elephant
    ത​ള​ച്ച കാ​ട്ടാ​ന

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ട​ക് ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ട ഹി​മ​വ​ദ് ഗോ​പാ​ല​സ്വാ​മി വ​ന​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി വി​ള​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​യെ താ​പ്പാ​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ വ​ന​പാ​ല​ക​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. സോ​മ​നാ​ഥ​പു​ര നി​ക്ഷി​പ്ത വ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് 40 പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള ആ​ന​ക്ക് സ​മ​ർ​ഥ​മാ​യി കു​രു​ക്കി​ട്ട​ത്. ആ​ന​യെ ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​ർ ക​ടു​വാ​സ​ങ്കേ​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ഗു​ണ്ട്റെ​യി​ൽ വി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ഫോ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൺ​സ​ർ​വേ​റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ര​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newswild elephantMan-Animal Conflict
    News Summary - wild elephant was caged
