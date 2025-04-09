Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2025 10:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2025 10:21 AM IST

    ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​രി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് കാ​ട്ടാ​ന ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​ർ ക​ടു​വ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി വ​ലി​ച്ച വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ലൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് കാ​ട്ടാ​ന ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു. ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​ർ ഓ​ങ്കാ​ർ റേ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ ആ​ല​തൂ​രു വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ രാ​ജേ​ഷ് എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളു​ടെ കൃ​ഷി​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലാ​ണ് 40 വ​യ​സ്സ് മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന കൊ​മ്പ​നാ​ന ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് വ​ന​പാ​ല​ക​രെ​ത്തി പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി.

    TAGS:Bandipur Tiger ReserveWild Elephant Deadelectric shockmetro news
    News Summary - wild elephant dead due to electric shock
